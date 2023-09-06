Ross Myers (2011-2023)

(7th Grader At Paulding Junior High School)

Ross Erwin Myers, age 12, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 in Paulding, OH.

Ross was born on April 25, 2011 in Van Wert, OH to James Myers and Melanie Bandy. Ross was a 7th grade student at Paulding Junior High School.

He was on the cross country and soccer teams, a member of the student council and attended Lifewise Academy.

He was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Ross loved fitness, baking, and cooking. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur.

Ross is survived by his father, Jim (Tomomi Gallagher) Myers, Van Wert, OH; mother, Melanie Bandy, Paulding, OH; maternal grandmother, Sandy Bandy, Paulding, OH; brother, Drew (Kate) Myers, Bloomington, IN; sisters: Vivi Myers, Paulding, OH; Tricia Hughes, Delphos, OH; Lexi Myers, Columbus, OH; step-siblings: Sara Gallagher and Andrew Gallagher, both of Van Wert, OH; aunts: Donna (Larry) Clouse, Van Wert, OH; Nikki (Greg McCray) Harris, Van Wert, OH; Jessica Bandy, Columbus, OH; uncle, Jason (Carrie) Bandy, Canton, OH.

Ross is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Jane Harris, Edward and Pat Raudabaugh; maternal grandfather, Erwin Bandy.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). There will also be visitation from 11:00 A.M. until time of services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ross’ memory to Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1233 Emerald Rd., Paulding, OH 45879.