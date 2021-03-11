Stephanie Krausen (1976-2021)

Stephanie Ann Krausen, age 44, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home. She was a 1994 graduate of Bryan High School, where she participated in chorus, track and Junior Achievements.

Stephanie was born on August 11, 1976, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the daughter of Larry J. and Nancy L. (Husted) Schmidt.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Tristin Nipper, Zeth Marshall and Sophia Marshall; her parents, Larry and Nancy Schmidt, of Bryan; sister, Erica Krausen, or Bryan and Justin Schmidt, of Bryan; many aunts and uncles; a nephew, Chase Fenter and great nephew, Jensen Fenter.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

