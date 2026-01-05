Stephen “Steve” Kaufman (1941 – 2026)

(Member Of Bryan AmVets & Bryan Moose)

Stephen “Steve” Louis Kaufman, age 84, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Majestic Care of Bryan.

Steve was owner and operator of Kaufman’s Bar and Restaurant in Napoleon, Ohio. He also worked at Sauder Woodworking for 25 years.

Steve loved riding motorcycle and was a member of the Yankee Riders in Defiance and the former Moose Riders in Bryan.

He was a member of the Bryan Am-Vets and Bryan Moose. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Steve was born on February 10, 1941, in McComb, Ohio, the son of Fredrick and Elizabeth (Babek) Kaufman. He married Marsha Teel on October 29, 1982 and she survives.

Also, surviving are his daughters, Tina (Gary) Roughton, of Defiance, Holly (Clyde) King, of Navarre, FL, JoLynn (Jack) Curtis, of Perrysburg and Debra (Chuck Downing) Brubaker, of Wauseon; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren, and brother, Douglas (Elaine) Kaufman, of Bowling Green, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelli Whitten; granddaughter, Jessica Curtis; brother, Fredrick Kaufman Jr.; and sisters, Lois Yarnell, Vicki Kaufman and Christine Chapin.

Visitation for Steve will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Chris Painter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.