Stephen Vance (1943 – 2025)

Stephen Ray Vance, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

He was born on July 2, 1943, to Donald Wilson and Doris Maxine (Wiltrout) Vance in Warsaw, Indiana. In March of 1961, Stephen enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country.

Stephen retired after many years working as a heavy equipment operator for local 18, a job he truly loved. Stephen was a hard worker and a huge NASCAR fan. He enjoyed going to races and camping at Michigan International Speedway with family and friends.

Stephen was well known for his love for his Harley Davidson motorcycle and wearing his Harley riding gear.

His motto was “Born to raise Hell”, which he proudly wore as a tattoo. He and Jeanette enjoyed going to many classic rock concerts. Most of all, Stephen loved being around his family, especially his grandkids.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Eric) Johnson; son, Tony (Alesha) Vance; grandchildren, TJ (Konner), Landon (Michelle), Brooke (Zachary), Livie (Noah), Alex, Abby, EJ and Alexa (CJ); great grandchildren, Rory, Emersyn, Charlee, Aainna and Khloe; brother-in-law, Bob (Robin) Wertz; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; brother, Doug Vance and his special friend, Tinker.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and their staff for their care. A special thank you to Courtney Steiner for her compassionate care.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 14th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Tim Tracy presiding. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Swanton Cemetery. In honor of Stephen, the family asks that you wear your favorite Harley gear.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.