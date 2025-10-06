Steven Beck (1967 – 2025)

(1986 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Steven J. Beck, age 58 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.

He was born May 23, 1967 in Wauseon, the son of Daryl and Bonnie (Engler) Beck. A 1986 graduate of Archbold High School he was a lifelong farmer working for Beck Farms for over 20 years.

Steve married Michelle Crippen on June 29, 2014 and she survives. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved taking motorcycle trips and playing pool with his family and friends. Steven loved his family and especially his role as Grandpa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; parents, Daryl and Bonnie of Archbold; son, Toby (Cat Pittman) Beck of Delta; daughters, Gabrielle (Daniel) Low of Whitehouse, OH, and Dominique Dale (Jeremy Miller) of Social Circle, GA; Beloved grandchildren, Kalib, Xzaden, John, Aaliyah, Willow, Sawyer, Lincoln, Luca, Skyla and unborn baby Briella who he will meet for the first time in Heaven; sister, Roxy (Doug) Newman of Archbold; in-laws, Butch and Beth Clemens of Stryker, and Kathleen Crippen of Eaton Rapids, MI; aunts, uncles, many cousins and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Verden and Letha Beck and Charles and Velma Engler; father-in-law, Wayne Crippen; uncle, Lonnie Engler; and aunt, Julie Beck.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 10, from 10AM to noon at Central Mennonite Church (21703 State Route 2, Archbold, OH 43502) followed by a service starting at noon with Pastor Chris Box officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Fulton County Humane Society, Little Eden or donor’s choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com