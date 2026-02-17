Steven Ebersole (1952 – 2026)

(Member Of Delta Isaac Waltons)

Steven L. Ebersole, age 73, of Delta, Ohio, passed away at his home Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. He was born July 4, 1952, in Morenci, Michigan, to the late Roger W. Ebersole and Gladys V. (Rose) Ebersole Byers.

Steve was a 1970 graduate of Delta High School and completed his education at Humboldt University as an air traffic controller. On Feb. 9, 1985, he married Judy Case Dominique. He and Judy spent the next 41 years together.

Steve worked at Globe Weise in Wauseon and Pilliod Cabinet Company in Swanton in maintenance and fabrication. Later in life, he drove semi-trucks for Larry Reynolds and Trigger Smith, retiring from Sterling Pipe and Tube in Toledo.

He was a member of the Delta Isaac Waltons, where he enjoyed skeet shooting and spending time with family. Steve played bass guitar in several bands over the years, was a member of the National Street Rod Association, loved going to classic car shows, and raced his ‘48 Ford pickup at Milan and Norwalk, which he restored himself. He took pride in and enjoyed constructing extensive Halloween displays for and with his many grandchildren each year.

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Chad (Jaime) Ebersole; and grandsons, Nathan and Colin Ebersole. Sisters Linda Creps and Gala (Jeff) Pennington; brothers Roger (Emma) Ebersole and Garry (Jennifer) Byers; three stepchildren, 13 stepgrandchildren, and 10 step great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his uncle, Arnold (Sharon) Ebersole, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his stepfather, Galen Byers.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated and buried alongside family members in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121).