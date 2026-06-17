Sue A. Woodring (1943 – 2026)

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(Devoted Mother, Caregiver, & Beloved Matriarch)

Sue Anne Woodring, age 82, of Swanton-Delta, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

She was born Oct. 27, 1943, to James Robertson Ruple Sr. and Bessie Mae (Viers) Ruple in Lyons, Ohio.

Sue opened her heart and home when it came to taking care of others. She worked at Swanton Healthcare as a Dietary Aide and later worked for 19 years at Sunshine Communities, where she found this work to be the most rewarding and fulfilling.

After her retirement, she continued to provide dedicated in-home care to a very special resident named Donna, a bond that lasted until her own passing. Sue was devoted to her children and grandchildren by being a great mother and babysitting the grandchildren and attending their many school events.

She cherished spending time with her family and making big holiday meals where many memories were made. She enjoyed crocheting blankets, pillows, hats and scarves for family and many friends. Sue will be dearly missed by her family as she was the matriarch.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wayne Woodring; children, Rodney (Tanya) Woodring, Roxanna (Craig) Conner, Ryan (Amy) Woodring, Robert (Betty) Woodring, Ricky Woodring and Rebecca Woodring; grandchildren, Ashley Conner, Levi Woodring, Courtney Conner, Samantha (Woodring) Payne, Melinda (Woodring) Mohr, Megan Conner, Nathaniel Woodring, Brandy (Woodring) Smith, Zacharias Woodring, Derrick Johnson, Sierra Flores, Grace Woodring, Lexi Flores, Derrick Johnson and Silas Woodring and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Burton Roy Ruple, Frank Faie Ruple and James R. Ruple Jr.; sister, Ruth Irene (Ruple) Miller and half-sisters, Vivian Martin and Viola Merx.

At her request the Graveside Service will be Private for Family in Fulton Union Cemetery.

To leave a message of comfort for Sue’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woodring Family.