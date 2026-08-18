George A. Sharp (1947 – 2026)

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(Member Of Swanton’s Faith Lutheran Church)

George A. Sharp, age 78, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Born on Feb. 22, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Charles and Nellie (Ross) Sharp, George lived a life defined by quiet strength, unwavering dedication to his country, and a profound devotion to his family.

Answering the call to serve his nation with pride, George served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from March 1964 until March 1968, attaining the rank of Corporal.

Following his honorable service, he built a life of steady, hardworking commitment. For more than 30 years, he worked the night shift at Chrysler, retiring in 1999, always ensuring that every need of his beloved family was met.

George and Cheryl A. Tressler were married on July 6, 1980, in Whitehouse, Ohio. Sharing a bond that spanned more than 53 years of partnership and devotion, they built a warm and welcoming home. George was an exceptional provider who consistently placed the needs of others far above his own, anchoring his family with a steadfast and enduring presence.

Outside of work and family, George found peace and joy in the great outdoors. He loved camping, fishing, deer hunting with bow and rifle, and sports shooting. A man of simple pleasures, he relished a good shrimp cocktail, a fine steak, and his all-time favorite treat — chocolate-covered cherries.

Above all, his greatest happiness came from spending time with his grandchildren, especially treasure-hunting with them at local garage sales.

A faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Swanton, George leaves behind a legacy of love, sacrifice, and integrity that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl; daughters, Laura (Jeff) Duncan, Pamela Stewart, Wendie Thomas, and Sarah (Jason) Fagerman; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Charles (Nancy) Sharp, Jeri (Mark) Moon, Deb (Tom) Wolf, Becky Clark, Charlene (Rob) Kehle, Fred Sharp, and Marty (Tammy) Sharp.

George was preceded in death by his children, George Junior and Melody; and his siblings, Nancy, Anita, Jeannie, Yolanda, Naomi, Mike, Vicky, Joyce, and Janet.

Family and friends were invited to visit on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton, where funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri presiding, with burial following at Swanton Cemetery, where the Swanton American Legion Honor Guard offered military honors.

Contributions in George’s name are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.