Gary J. Thiel (1954 – 2026)

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(1972 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Gary “Blondie” James Thiel, age 72, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2026, in his son’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born Jan. 10, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, to the late Paul and June (Strouse) Thiel. Gary was a 1972 graduate of Edon High School.

A hard worker throughout his life, Gary was a lifetime farmer and was employed for many years at Simpson Industries. He also spent 30 years working for Thiel Oil Company as a fuel truck driver.

Gary was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and the Knights of Columbus.

Gary lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter, a dedicated gardener, and always enjoyed bowling, going to local auctions, playing cards, and dominoes.

A passionate sports fan, he was a lifetime follower of the Green Bay Packers and loved watching Detroit Tigers baseball. Above all, he cherished watching his family members play sports and cheering them on from the sidelines.

Survivors include his sons, Bryce (Kerri) Thiel, Phoenix, Arizona, Kolby (Calli) Thiel, Edon, Ohio, Marshall (Crystal) Thiel, Edon, Ohio; his daughters, Selena (Jeremiah) Jacobs, Edon, Ohio, Tiana (Kevin) Morris, Quincy, Michigan; 24 grandchildren; his brothers, Jerry (Kay) Thiel, Larry (Vickie) Thiel; his sisters, Mary Lou (Steve) Held, Gail (Mark) Tingley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Wyatt Thiel; and his nieces, Mattie Held and Rachel Hake.

Visitation for Gary will be held Friday, June 26, 2026, from 3-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee, Ohio. A luncheon will follow at the Edon Fire Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Gary’s family lovingly prepared the obituary.

Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve Gary’s family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.