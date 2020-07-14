Susan Willson (1962-2020)

Susan Marie (Saxer) Willson, affectionately known as “Susie”, age 58, of Swanton, Ohio, died unexpectedly at home in her sleep, Thursday morning, July 9, 2020. She was born February 15, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Barbara (Fauble) Saxer. Susie was a 1980 graduate of Swanton High School.

Susie loved spending time at the poolside and taking trips to the ocean. She was a kind hearted person who always put others needs before her own.

She was devastated after the loss of her daughter, Tiffany, but continued to move on with her life by devoting her time caring for others by taking care of her mother and cleaning homes for the elderly.

Susie was a member of St. Richard Parish and helped work funeral dinners with her mom and sister.

Susie was close to her family and will be greatly missed by her sisters, Christine Mossing, Deb Saxer and Cindy Sack; brother, Jim (Mary) Saxer; stepdaughter, Krystal (Justin) Szabo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Saxer; daughter, Tiffany Ann Willson and brother-in-law, Thomas B. Mossing.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, July 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. led by Fr. Eric Culler. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com