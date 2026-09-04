Tami S. Long (1964 – 2026)

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(Worked At Schmidt Brothers In Swanton)

Tami Sue Long, age 62, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at her Defiance home on Wednesday evening, Sept. 2, 2026.

She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on Aug. 10, 1964, to the late Ben R. Smiley and Sue (Herrmann) Smiley, who survives.

Tami graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 1982. She married Gary Long, and together they were blessed with three children, Ashe, Brittany and Cody. Her family was always an important part of her life, and she treasured the time spent with those she loved.

For over 15 years, Tami worked for Schmidt Brothers in Swanton, where she served as a crew leader and machine operator, providing wholesale plants and vegetables. Tami was a woman with a creative spirit and a love for making things beautiful.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and reading, and her artistic talents could be seen in the many projects, crafts and creations she lovingly made. She took great pride in her work and found joy in expressing herself through her art.

Tami also had a special fondness for bears and enjoyed collecting bear memorabilia and paraphernalia. She was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed cheering on her favorite driver, Chase Elliott.

Above all, Tami will be remembered for the love she shared with her family. She cherished her children and grandchildren and the special memories they made together. Her creativity, caring heart and the little things that brought her happiness will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Tami will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Sue (Mike) Finn of Portsmouth; life companion, Terry Leis of Defiance; children, Ashe (Johnny) Browning, Brittany Jo Long and Cody (Makenzie) Long, all of Defiance; brother, Michael (Angie) Finn Jr. of Portsmouth; sister, Bonnie (Mike) Dingess of La Grange, Kentucky; and grandchildren, James Leahy, Adalyn Leahy, Gibbie Long, Isley Long, Abel Long and Ezra Long.

In accordance with Tami’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will take place at Raker Cemetery near Delta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.