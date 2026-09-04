Carrie Jo Cunningham (1975 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Archbold)

Carrie Jo Cunningham, age 51, of Archbold, passed away on Aug. 31, 2026, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Carrie spent much of her life working in child care.

Carrie was born on June 1, 1975, in Toledo, to Brenda Sue (Eldred) Cunningham. Carrie enjoyed crafting. She absolutely loved all things Disney.

Carrie is survived by her daughter, Kimberely of Bowling Green, and her mother, Brenda Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Cunningham family.