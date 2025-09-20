Teddy “Ted” Mathes (1949 – 2025)

(Pulaski United Methodist Church Member)

Teddy L. “Ted” Mathes, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with two cancers, caused by agent orange exposure.

Ted was born on September 24, 1949, in Farmer, Ohio, the son of the late Glen A. and Helen M. (Hissong) Mathes.

He was a proud graduate of Fairview High School, Class of 1967. Shortly after graduation, Ted was drafted into the United States Army on February 4, 1969. He served honorably in the Vietnam War as part of the First Infantry Division, Bravo Company 1/18th.

During his service, he bravely faced active combat and was wounded in a night ambush. For his valor and sacrifice, he was awarded several military honors, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Ted was honorably discharged on October 7, 1970.

His commitment to serving others did not end with his military service. Ted remained a steadfast supporter of fellow veterans and shared his story to help educate and inspire others. He will be remembered for his bravery, steadfast faith, and the immeasurable love he had for his family and community.

Upon returning home, Ted married Anita C. Alvaney, on March 3, 1973, in Bryan, Ohio. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage. Ted was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He dedicated 47 years of his professional life to The Ohio Art Company.

In retirement, Ted found joy in woodworking, cheering on his grandchildren in their sporting events, and deepening his faith. Alongside Anita, he was an active member of Pulaski United Methodist Church, where he also served as a lay pastor, often preaching in area churches. Ted was a man of deep faith and unwavering patriotism. He shared his love for God and country with all who knew him.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, Anita of Bryan, Ohio; two daughters, Tara (Chris) Spisak of Bryan and Tricia (Mike) Lyons of Pioneer, Ohio; and six cherished grandchildren: Tyler, Chloe and Cade Spisak, Caitlyn, Ashlee, and Jacob Lyons; brother, Gary Mathes; five sisters, Glenna Gessner, Janet Fenner, Cathie (Fred) Schubert, Margaret (Jim) Hohenberger, Mid (Dick) Emmelhainz; Sister-in-law, Jannice (Paul) Alvaney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cody Allan Lyons; sister, Helena “Sue” Trusdle; brother-in-law, Jerry Fenner; sister-in-law, Susanne Mathes.

Visitation for Ted will be held Monday, September 22, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. A Celebration of Life Service for Ted will be held will be held Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in Pulaski United Methodist Church, 6950 US 127, Bryan with Pastor Nico Kinner and Crystal Ankney officiating. Private interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions be directed to Williams County Veterans Service Office or Pulaski United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com