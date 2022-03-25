Teresa Foster (1968-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 25, 2022

Teresa Foster, 54, passed away March 23, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Teresa was born on January 18, 1968, in San Antonio, Texas to Beatriz and Alberto Castillo.

She was a resident of Northwest Ohio for 50 years and attended Napoleon City Schools.

Teresa is survived by her four children: James Doan, Brianna Ankney, Leah Ankney, and Noah Woolridge; seven siblings: Alfredo Castillo (Neapolis, OH), Beatriz Castillo (Rio Grande, Texas), Maria Castillo (Hamler, OH), Albert Castillo (Napoleon, OH), Olga Leal (Napoleon, OH), Flora Bayless (Malinta, OH), Patricia Cantu (Archbold, OH); and thirteen nieces and nephews.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Beatriz and Alberto Castillo.

Services will be private. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Teresa Foster, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Teresa Foster (1968-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*