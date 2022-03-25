Teresa Foster (1968-2022)

Facebook

Teresa Foster, 54, passed away March 23, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Teresa was born on January 18, 1968, in San Antonio, Texas to Beatriz and Alberto Castillo.

She was a resident of Northwest Ohio for 50 years and attended Napoleon City Schools.

Teresa is survived by her four children: James Doan, Brianna Ankney, Leah Ankney, and Noah Woolridge; seven siblings: Alfredo Castillo (Neapolis, OH), Beatriz Castillo (Rio Grande, Texas), Maria Castillo (Hamler, OH), Albert Castillo (Napoleon, OH), Olga Leal (Napoleon, OH), Flora Bayless (Malinta, OH), Patricia Cantu (Archbold, OH); and thirteen nieces and nephews.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Beatriz and Alberto Castillo.

Services will be private. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

