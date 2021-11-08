Teresa Karnes (1965-2021)

Teresa Lynn Karnes, age 56, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:13 P.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Karnes was a 1983 graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed as a guidance secretary at Four County Career Center, retiring with thirty-two years of service.

She was an active member of Life Changing Church and loved attending her ladies groups in the church. She had also been active with the Edgerton Fire Department Auxiliary for many years.

Teresa enjoyed keeping her yard in pristine condition, spending hours cleaning and trimming her landscape. Most of all she loved the time spent with her family, especially her boys and the grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Mimi.

Teresa Lynn Karnes was born on May 14, 1965, in Montpelier, Ohio. She married Thomas E. Karnes on March 10, 1984, in Edgerton, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Josh (Sara) Karnes, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and her twin sons, Jami Karnes, of Dayton, Ohio, and Jordan (Kristy) Karnes, of Auburn, Indiana; her granddaughters, Kori, Kyla, Kaci (on the way), Jaydin, and Payton; one grandson, Eli; one brother, Brad Stuckey, of Coldwater, Michigan; two sisters, Sheila Lord, of Osgood, Indiana, and Lisa Siebenaler, of Edgerton; her mother, Madonna Spicer, of Edgerton; and her stepfather, Fred Spicer, of West Unity, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Life Changing Church, Edgerton, with Pastors Byron Adams and Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Life Changing Church.