Van Brown (1955-2021)

Van Lee Brown, 65 of Pioneer, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 13, 1955 in Montpelier to James H. and Ruth A. (Eberly) Brown.

Van graduated from North Central High School in 1974. On February 1, 1979 he married Linda Landis and she survives.

Van was a member of the Revival Hub in Holiday City. He enjoyed playing piano and singing. He also loved gardening. Van was a people person and would share his talents with anyone he would meet.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda; sons, Robert (Chassity) Brown of Monroe, MI, David Brown of Pioneer and Reuben (Nicolette) Brown of Stryker; daughter, Emily Brown of Chippewa Falls, WI; seven grandchildren; his mother, Ruth (Denver) Rupp; brothers, Art (Rose) Brown and John Brown; and sisters, Rose (Larry) King and Kathleen (Jim) Gillette. Van was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held for Van. Memorials can be made in his memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

