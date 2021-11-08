Denton Grant, 37, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Nov. 4, 2021. Denton was born in Bryan, Ohio, on Oct. 13, 1984, to William M. and Jeanne (Dixon) Grant.
Denton is survived by his parents; his fiancé, Ashley Wenning; sons, Bryce Grant, Jacob McVay; twin sister, Ashley (Nathan) Shambo; half-siblings, William T. (Michelle) Grant, Bridget (Erik) Schafer Rambo, Tanya (Roberto) Schafer Garay; grandmother, Birdena Dixon; in-laws, Mark and Nancy Wenning; brother-in-law, Greg Wenning. He will be missed many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Denton was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edgar R. Dixon; paternal grandparents, William D Grant and Junetta B. Hartman.
Denton attended Bryan High School and earned his GED in 2004. He loved anything with an engine or muffler that he could get his hands on.
Denton enjoyed farming and his hobby farm with his dogs, horses, miniature donkey, cows, chickens and bunnies.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. If you have something that you would like to be buried with him, please contact the family.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Denton’s family and encourages people to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Be the first to comment on "Denton Grant (1984-2021)"