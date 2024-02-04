Teresa Richmond (1952 – 2024)

(Member Of Sacred Heart Catholic Church)

Teresa L. Richmond, 71, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, in her residence.

Teresa was born June 10, 1952, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Grey) Noyes.

She married Larry H. Richmond on March 2, 1973, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2007.

Teresa was employed as an STNA for 30 years at Genesis Healthcare. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier.

As a breast cancer survivor Teresa was very active in Relay for Life. She also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Richmond of Baker City, Oregon, and Christopher Richmond of Hicksville, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; and her best friend, Juanita “Jane” Woolace. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry.

Per Teresa’s request, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the American Cancer Society – Relay For Life of Williams County.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.