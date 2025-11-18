Terry Henricks (1943 – 2025)

(Member Of Haven Heights Baptist Church)

Terry Eugene Henricks, age 82, of Archbold, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2025.

He was born in Delta, Ohio, on September 26, 1943. On April 20, 1963, he married the love of his life, Dixie Dawson, who survives.

Terry honorably served in the United States Navy from 1960–1964, spending much of his service aboard the USS Randolph, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He was proud of his military service and carried those values with him throughout his life.

In 1967, Terry began his lifelong automotive career at Wagner Motors in Wauseon. In 1989, he purchased Liechty Motors, which then became Terry Henricks Chrysler.

Later, in 2017, he purchased Rich Ford, now known as Terry Henricks Ford, continuing his commitment to serving the community and building a family-centered business.

Terry accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1979, a decision that shaped the rest of his life and became the foundation of his faith, his service, and the way he loved others. Because of Jesus, his life was forever changed.

Terry was a faithful member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, where he served as a deacon and deeply valued his church family.

In his free time, Terry enjoyed loving on his grandkids, meals out with his siblings, watching racing and flying. But his greatest treasure was being surrounded by his family.

Terry is survived by his wife, Dixie; his daughters, Rena Sauder (Kyle) and Rachel Jones (Caleb); his cherished grandchildren, Annie Allan (James), Charlie Jones (Brayton), and Millie Jones; and his “adopted” Italian granddaughter, Margi Silvestri.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara; his parents, Donald and Irena Henricks; and his brothers, Roger Henricks and Larry Henricks.

He will be remembered for the way he loved his family, his giving heart, his care for his employees, but most of all his love for the Lord and the many lives he touched throughout the years. His warmth, kindness, and quiet strength will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Terry will take place on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, from 1pm to 7pm. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Founder’s Hall at Sauder Village (22611 St. Rt. 2, Archbold, Ohio 43502) at 11am, with Pastor Lance Wyse and Pastor Landon Schaffner officiating. Burial will be private at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Haven Heights Baptist Church in Terry’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Henricks family. The obituary for Terry was lovingly prepared by his family.