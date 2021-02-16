Terry Morr (1945-2021)

On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, Terry Lee Morr, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75. Terry was born on Dec. 8, 1945, in Hudson, Michigan, to Leonard and Nellie (Thompson) Morr. He graduated from Fayette Schools and went on to the University of Toledo.

He worked at Sheller Globe in Wauseon, at Fayette Tubular Products in Fayette and retired from Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing in Wauseon. Terry also served on the Fayette Fire Department for several years.

On May 18, 1984, he married Terry Lee Rose and she survives. Terry had one son, Tim (Beth) Morr of Stryker, and one granddaughter, Kennedy. He is also survived by his brother, Tommy (Janice) Morr of Bryan; sister, Bonnie Verhoff of Selma, Alabama; sister, Manda (and the late Douglas) Mack of Bryan; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents and stepparents.

Terry loved and enjoyed spending time with his wife and dog, Ginger. He loved his family and especially his granddaughter, his Princess Kennedy. He loved his son and daughter-in-law. Terry enjoyed watching his son play and coach many different sports over the years.

They golfed together in many tournaments and he especially enjoyed playing in the State Moose Tournaments. Terry was an avid golfer, bowler and card player. He loved to sit in his chair while eating ice cream while watching the Detroit Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Visitation will be held at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, Ohio, on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 12-4 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings are required. Funeral services will be privately held.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help offset medical expenses.