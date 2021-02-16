Elinor “Elly” Bauer (1929-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Elinor L. “Elly” Bauer, 91 years, of Hicksville, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Elly was born March 26, 1929, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wayne Martin and Beulah Alice (McCullough) Hulbert.

She was a 1947 graduate of Farmer High School. Elly then received her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and her master’s degree from the University of St. Francis. Elinor married Jack L. Bauer on March 3, 1951, in Hicksville, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1980.

Elinor was a teacher for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and Bryan City Schools, where she faithfully served for 30 years. She also tutored students at her home at the Bauer Reading Clinic. Elly was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville, the Farmer American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Retired Teachers Association, Country Cousins Home Extension Club.

Elly volunteered her time as a 4-H advisor for the Lucky Lassies Club. She played trumpet in the Bryan City Band for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, quilting, eating out and her faithful canine companion, Tootsie.

She treasured the time she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her two daughters, Debora (Richard) Kerr of Concord, Michigan, and Jacquelyn Bair of Hicksville; four grandchildren, Christopher (Jade Sims) Kerr, Brian (Liana) Kerr, Heather (Andrew) McMaster and Amber (Leland) Hart; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Rex, Scarlett, Milo, Felix, McCullough and Fritz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son-in-law, Roger Bair; two sisters, Clarice Moats and Eloise Hulbert.

There will be no visitation and private graveside funeral services will be held in Lost Creek Cemetery with Pastor Susan Kronbach officiating. A celebration of life memorial service will be held later in the summer at Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 121 W. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526, or to Hillside Country Living, 09876 County Road 16, Bryan, OH 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.