Williams County Safe Communities Releases County Traffic Fatalities Update For Third Quarter Of 2021

Montpelier, Ohio – The Williams County Safe Communities Coalition Fatal Data Review reports 4 fatal crashes in Williams County for the third quarter of 2021 during the months of July, August and September 2021. Williams County is at + 5 compared to one fatal crash during the same time frame in 2020.

Williams County reports 7 fatal crashes and 8 deaths for 2021 with 3 OVI, 3 Unbelted and 1 Motorcycle and 1 Pedestrian Related as of November 30, 2021.

The coalition discussed the need for continued safety awareness education and enforcement emphasized for Impaired Driving, Seatbelt Usage and Mature Drivers.

Specific Crash Countermeasures reported during the fatal data review included: Ohio Department of Transportation field review indicated that all standard signs are in place on the SR-191 and SR-34 approaches.

Despite this ODOT decided to make a couple upgrades to the traffic control at the intersection to address the occurring crashes.

•ODOT will be relocating the stop line on the northbound and southbound approaches in order to create optimal lines of sight for traffic on SR-191.

•ODOT will be installing “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” plaques below the primary stop signs in order to draw additional attention to motorists of the stop condition on SR-191 and the free-flowing traffic on SR-34.

A recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nationwide, 20,160 people died in crashes in the first half of 2021. This was an 18.4% increase over 2020.

