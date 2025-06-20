Thomas “Chris” Mossing (1951 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Thomas Christopher “Chris” Mossing, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Flower Hospital, with his family at his bedside.

Chris was born July 15, 1951 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to James Ray and Merila Jean (Waldron) Guilford.

Chris proudly served 20 years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician First Class Petty Officer.

A devoted sailor, he sailed around the world three times and crossed the country coast to coast, collecting a lifetime of stories along the way—stories he loved to share, always full of life and laughter.

Chris, as he was fondly remembered was known for his incredible generosity, he would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger without hesitation.

He was a happy go lucky soul, a man of integrity, and one of the hardest-working and most dependable people you could ever meet. Honest to his core and deeply selfless, he always put others before himself.

Above all, Chris was a devoted father. His guidance, strength, and unwavering love shaped the lives of his children in countless ways. He was a steady presence, a storyteller, a teacher, and a source of comfort and pride. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Merila Waldron; his children, Stacey (Mike) Konwinksi, Jason (Christin) Mossing and Stephen Mossing; grandchildren, Danielle Clark, Virginia Leonhart, Michelle Konwinski, Cali Mossing, Alexander Mossing and Dade Mossing; great-grandchildren, Hunter Clark, Charlotte Leonhart and Genevieve Leonhart; his significant other, Doris Shulters; sister, Linda (Chris) Earls; brother, Doug (Cherie) Mossing; and many nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, James Mossing; brother, Tim Mossing and son, Matthew George.

His presence was larger than life, and his kindness, humility, and dedication to those around him will be remembered always.

A celebration of life will be held at the Wauseon American Legion on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 2:00 PM. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.