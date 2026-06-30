Thomas “Tom” E. Krauss (1954 – 2026)

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(Member Of First Christian Church In Wauseon)

Thomas “Tom” Edward Krauss, age 72, of Swanton, peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday morning, June 28, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 22, 1954, Tom was the beloved son of the late Edward G. Krauss and Twila (Belcher) Krauss. A 1973 graduate of Delta High School, Tom married the love of his life, Elaine Zimmerman, on February 7, 1976, in Wauseon.

Together they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, Sarah and Emily, who remained the center of his life and greatest source of pride.

Tom dedicated more than 35 years to Fulton Industries, where he worked as a press operator and in shipping and receiving. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wauseon and lived a life rooted in hard work, faith, and service to others.

From an early age, Tom was a farmer at heart. Whether helping neighboring farmers during planting and harvest, raising pigs, or simply enjoying life in the country, he found happiness in honest work and the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were among his favorite pastimes, but football was his true passion.

For more than 15 years, Tom coached Delta Youth Flag Football, leaving a lasting impact on countless young athletes. He was a familiar face at Delta Stadium, enthusiastically cheering on the Panthers, proudly supporting his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers, and participating in the Wauseon Old Timers football games for many years.

He also treasured the time spent helping his daughters with their 4-H projects and later found even greater joy attending the sporting events and activities of his grandchildren. Above all else, Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He cherished every moment spent with his family, creating memories through laughter, encouragement, and unwavering love.

For over 15 years, Tom and Elaine vacationed in May at Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed long walks on the beach together. His kind heart, quiet strength, and dedication to those he loved will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Krauss; daughters, Sarah Krauss of Swanton and Emily (Mitchell) Zalesak of Delta; grandchildren, Abigail and Carter Zalesak; sister, Susan (Randy) Stultz of Delta; brothers-in-law, Michael Falor of Delta and Lee Zimmerman of Wauseon; sister-in-law, Wendy (Jerry) Kingsbury of Wauseon; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Twila Krauss in 1994; his father, Edward Krauss in 2015; and his sister, Linda Falor in 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta. Funeral services celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at First Christian Church, 129 Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. A meal and time of fellowship will immediately follow the service. Interment will precede the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Delta Youth Football, 9050 County Road 10, Delta, Ohio 43515; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 South Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43609; or the Delta Football Program, c/o Pike-Delta-York Schools, 504 Fernwood Avenue, Delta, Ohio 43515, in Tom’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.