Thomas “Tom” Tuckerman (1949 – 2025)

Thomas “Tom” A. Tuckerman, age 76, a proud Vietnam Veteran and classic car enthusiast, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday evening, October 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 10, 1949, in Delta, Ohio to Lloyd and Wilma (Ferguson) Tuckerman, Tom lived a life dedicated to service and his family.

A proud United States Army Vietnam Veteran, 63rd Signal Corp. Battalion, Tom honorably served his country with two tours. His dedication to his military service remained a point of pride throughout his life. As a member of the VFW, he recently joined the Swanton VFW Post.

Tom graduated from Delta High School in 1968 and built a career in construction. His hard work and determination were hallmarks of his character. On July 23, 1982, he married Robin Green. Tom was also a member of the Masonic Fulton Lodge 248 in Delta, and Master in 1982.

Tom had a deep passion for classic cars, particularly his cherished red Ford Mustang convertible. He eagerly anticipated the annual Woodward Dream Cruise car show, along with local shows, where he could immerse himself in a community of fellow car enthusiasts who shared his appreciation for vintage vehicles. Tom also enjoyed tinkering with wood.

Tom leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Robin, and their three sons: Ty (Sarah) Tuckerman, Tad (Maribeth) Tuckerman, and Luke Tuckerman. He took immense joy in his role as a grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Evan (Bridget), Jacob, Thomas, Lucy, Paige, Trevor, Sydney, Kayden, and Addison, and he was delighted to welcome his great-grandson, Oliver. Tom was also cherished by his siblings, including Lila Mae (Harold) Baum, Ella Sue Muir, and Randy Tuckerman; as well as many nieces and nephews

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Wilma Tuckerman, along with several siblings: Marcene Miller, Marlene Bates, Nolan Tuckerman, Normalee Reckner, Doyle Tuckerman, Pauline Tuckerman, Arlen Tuckerman, Geary Tuckerman, and Tim Tuckerman.

Visitation will be held in his honor at Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St. in Delta (419.822.3121), on Friday, November 7th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where services will begin at 1:00 pm., with his nephew, Pastor Ron Koch officiating. Interment, with Military Honors accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard will follow at Raker Cemetery.

Charitable donations can be made to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon, OH 43567 or the Fulton County Veterans Service Office, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Ste. 270, Wauseon, OH 43567.