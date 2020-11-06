Thomas Weber (1937-2020)

Thomas G. Weber of Stryker, Ohio passed away on Tuesday November, 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. He died peacefully at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Tom was born on October 10, 1937 to parents Herbert and Vella Weber. Growing up on a farm in Edgerton, Ohio, Tom raised award winning steers with his father, played baseball, and spent time with his family.

Shortly after graduating from Lebanon High School in 1955, he discovered his passion was in construction and would pursue it for the rest of life. He would go on to buy horses and loved watching them compete in harness racing.

On May 30th, 1959, Tom married the love of his life, Judy. Tom and Judy were married for 61 years and raised two daughters together, Kathy and Shelly. They also owned two businesses together, Weber Sand & Gravel and Pahl Ready Mix Concrete.

Tom and Judy also loved their four grandchildren Blake, Brock, Elliott, and Makayla. They enjoyed taking them on vacations including trips to Put-In-Bay, Costa Rica, and Italy.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Evansport Cemetery, with the Rev. Dale Kern and the Rev. Aaron Bueltmann, officiating.