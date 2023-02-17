Tillman Williams, Jr. (1928-2023)

Tillman Dayton Williams, Jr, age 94, of Edon, Ohio, and a resident at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Bryan, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Dayton was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and faithful Christian.

Dayton worked for Borden Dairy, Mansfield, Ohio, and later worked at Richland County Job and Family Services, Mansfield, Ohio.

Dayton enjoyed hunting, fishing, capturing pictures of wild game, riding his golf cart, golfing, watching college football, and spending time with his family and friends at Fountain Park Assisted Living.

Tillman was born in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Tillman Dayton Williams, Sr. and Annie Ree (Atkinson) Williams.

He married Dorothy Anne Foust (deceased 2020) on May 27, 1950, and remained her partner for 70 years.

Survivors include his children, Bonnie (Eli) Troyer, of Edon, Ohio, and Sarasota, Florida, and William (Dixie) Williams, of Erie, Pennsylvania. Granddaughters Emily (Rajiv), Leah (Ben), Jenni (Frank), grandsons Landon (Elyse), and Logan. Great-granddaughter Isla, great-grandsons Emmett, Cooper, and Dayton. Dayton loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon.

