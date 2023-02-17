Josh Stuckey (1991-2023)

Beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend, Joshua Ralph Stuckey, 32 of Defiance, was unexpectedly taken from this world too soon on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

His family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden passing. Josh was born on February 8, 1991 in Bryan to Ralph A. and Tammy S. (Bailey) Stuckey.

Josh attended Xperience Church in Defiance. He had been employed at Jac in Napoleon as a tow motor operator.

Josh had an infectious smile with a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, listening to music (sometimes a little too loud) and being involved with construction projects with his dad, Andy.

Josh loved to spend time with his family, especially his children and also with his friends. He had become focused on his physical health and encouraged others along their own journey.

Josh leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Tammy (Andy Doan) Tritsch of Defiance; two children, Tayghan Neil of Toledo and Joshua “Little Josh” R. Stuckey, Jr.; two sisters, Samantha Stuckey of Montpelier and Taneesha S. Stuckey of Defiance; brother, Zakary R. Gibson of Tennessee; step sister, Amanda Holman of Montpelier; half-sister, Jessica (Branden) Bird of Indiana; maternal grandmother, Wanda Bailey of Montpelier; paternal grandfather, Elmer Stuckey of Montgomery, Michigan; maternal great grandmother, Margaret Rigelman; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his fiancé, Niki Stewart of Bryan and “their boy”, his beloved dog Rico.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph A. Stuckey; maternal grandfather, Earl R. Bailey; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Stuckey; and maternal grandfather, Gary Cooper.

A time to receive friends will be held on Tuesday, February 21 from 11:30-1:30 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A celebration of Josh’s life will be held at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josh’s memory to the Thompson Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Those wishing to give their condolences for the family may do so at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.