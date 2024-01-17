Timothy Price (1965 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Timothy M. Price, age 58, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday, January 12, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Tim worked as a mason and drywaller for many years and later worked at MetalForge and Ferro. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, going to races, fixing things and spending time with his grandchildren.

Timothy M. Price was born on March 30, 1965 in Hardin County, Ohio, the son of William and Judy (Horn) Price. He married Melody Kay (Haynes) Fuller, and she survives.

Tim is also survived by his sons, Ryan (Krista) Price, of Sydney and Randy (Tasha) Brueggert, of Jackson Center, Ohio; stepson, Nathanial (Jennifer Manlove) Fuller, of Montpelier; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Judy Vance, of Bryan; brother Todd (Cindy) Price, of Bryan and sisters, Amanda (Jonathan) Young, of Napoleon and Mary Katherine (Brian) Rachel, of South Korea.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Price, stepfather, Ed Vance and stepson, Rodney Fuller.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held this summer. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorial donations are requested to the family to help with funeral expenses.

