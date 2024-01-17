Iris Knisley (1921 – 2024)

(Longtime Resident Of Edgerton)

Iris R. Knisely, age 102, of Bryan, Ohio and a longtime resident of Edgerton, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 at her home.

Iris was a life-long member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton. She lived her life with a strong faith and devotion to Christ.

She was active in all areas of the church from Sunday School teacher to Lutheran Women’s ministries and Ladies Aid Society.

Iris worked at the Zeller Corporation during World War II making bullets and that is where she met her future husband, John. She later worked in the cafeteria at Farmer School until she retired.

She farmed alongside her husband for many years, baling hay, milking cows and doing everything needed to keep the farm running.

In retirement, she was active with the Bryan Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Country Cousins and found time to volunteer for many projects.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and doing crafts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

Iris was born on February 9, 1921 in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob and Suzanne (Mathias) Hoffman. She married John E. Knisely on June 17, 1944 and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2004.

Iris is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Knisely, of Bryan; sons, Robert (Linda) Knisely, of Okeechobee, Florida, and James (Debra) Knisely, of New Philadelphia, Ohio; three grandchildren, John Knisely, Abigail Knisely and Blake (Charlotte) Knisely; four great grandchildren, Cadence, Charlie, Annie and Mara and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Hoffman; mother and stepfather, Suzanne & Henry Huth; husband; sisters, Ruby Bok, Marie Appel and Frieda Shepard and nephews, Mark Bok and Stephen Bok.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1018 Cicero Road, Edgerton with Pastor Daniel Broaddus officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Iris R. Knisely, please visit our flower store.