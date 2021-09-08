Toby Shehorn (1984-2021)

Toby Merril Shehorn, age 37, passed away unexpectedly at his Wauseon home, Monday evening, September 6, 2021. His life journey began on July 9, 1984, born in Wauseon to Richard “Rick” Shehorn and Jill (Spiess) Shehorn.

Toby graduated from Wauseon High School in 2002 where he excelled in Football and Wrestling, receiving All League Honors.

He attended the University of Toledo, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and later the University of Findlay achieving his Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

On July 14, 2007 he married Jera McClarren and together were blessed with two children, Brody and Evie.

Toby was very mechanical and could accomplish anything with his hands once he set his mind to it. He enjoyed motor cross, participating in the demolition derby at the Fulton County Fair and camping.

Toby’s love of travel often took the family to the Silver Sand Dunes in Michigan, where he loved to visit every year.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jera Shehorn; children, Brody W. and Evie M. Shehorn; parents, Rick (Jill) Shehorn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jared (Anne) McClarren; brothers, Josh (Trena) Shehorn and Rich (Kelsie) Shehorn; sisters-in-law, Jenna (Ryan) O’Dell and Jessica (Jordan) Richer; grandparents, Merril (Jan) Spiess and Joyce Shehorn; nieces and nephews, Landon and Sidney O’Dell, Mack, Luke and Gavin Richer, Danica, Riley, Eli, Emma and Will Shehorn; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.

Toby was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Viola Aeschliman; grandparents, William “Bill” Shehorn, Sue Spiess, Lawrence and Ilene McClarren and Charles and Naomi Neuser.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at North Clinton Mennonite Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Ohio 435567. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Toby’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 also at the church. Interment will be private for the family at Bayes Cemetery in Wauseon. The family requests those attending the visitation and the service to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines when possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family, care of Jera Shehorn to assist with the future education of their children.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

