Nancy Mohr (1955 – 2025)

(West Unity Resident Until 2005)

Nancy Lynne Mohr passed away peacefully on May 28, 2025 at the age of 69 in Tampa FL.

Nancy was born in Montpelier OH on December 31, 1955 to the late Lawrence ‘Cotty’ and Billie Jean (Shirey) King.

She was a resident of West Unity OH area till 2005. Nancy shared 32 years of marriage with Ralph Mohr. They moved to Tampa residing near her sister Sandra until her death.

She was a member of South Tampa Fellowship participating in the children’s ministry, Celebrate Recovery, and Sunday School.

Nancy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She battled the cancer with grace and determination while enjoying life with her husband, family, and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband Ralph, sister Sandra (David) Lockhart of Tampa FL, brothers Douglas (Kathy) King Of Caledonia MI, Rodney King of Hoquiam WA, Larry (Rosemary) King of Alvordton OH, and sister-in-law Renee King of Spokane Valley, WA, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. She will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Floral Grove Cemetery near West Unity OH.