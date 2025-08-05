Tony Jervis (1952 – 2025)

Tony A. Jervis, 72, of Bryan, Ohio passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Tony was born December 2, 1952, in Delaware, Ohio, son of the late Leland A. and Gwen A. (Shaw) Jervis.

He attended Rutherford B. Hayes High School, Delaware, Ohio. Tony worked as a cook at Spangler Candy Company until his retirement. Tony loved hunting and fishing whenever he had time.

Surviving are six siblings, Rita Flory, Jeff (Linda) Jervis, Donna Shafer, Lee (Shelley) Jervis, Randy (Brenda) Jervis, and Deborah (Ed) Chillick.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Sandra Andrews, Linda Spurgeon, Jerry Jervis, Terry Perdue, and Denise Litt.

To honor Tony’s wishes, he will be cremated and no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com