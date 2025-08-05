Stanley Snyder (1935 – 2025)

Stanley Floyd Snyder, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed Saturday evening, August 2, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Stan was born on July 6, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Harvey and Oletta E. (Graefnitz) Synder. Stan graduated from Edgerton High School with the class of 1953.

Following service in the U.S. Naval Reserve, from 1953-55, he married Jeanice W. Pettit of Edgerton, on October 29, 1955, at Edgerton United Methodist Church; they would have celebrated their 70th anniversary later this year. Together they had three children, Kevin, Lisa and Laura.

Also, in 1955, Stan began his 45-year career at the Aro Corporation, beginning in the drafting department and advancing into engineering and marketing.

Noted for his inventiveness and problem-solving abilities, Stan was listed as inventor or co-inventor on multiple U.S. patents filed by Aro over the years.

In 1991 Stan and Jeanice left Bryan for Aro’s Southern Pines, North Carolina facility, from where he retired in 2000.

Loving the people and places of North Carolina, Stan and Jeanice remained there in retirement and returned to Bryan in 2021 to be near family.

Never one to remain idle, Stan, in retirement, was active on the Southern Pine’s Elk’s Lodge and served as a volunteer with the North Carolina Office of the Guardian Ad Litem, working with at-risk children and teens in the foster care system for over 10 years.

Also, during retirement, Stan and Jeanice indulged their love of cruising, exploring the seas and waterways from Europe to Mexico and the Caribbean, including a special Christmas cruise with their entire family, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Surviving are Stan’s wife, Jeanice (Pettit) Snyder of Bryan, his son, Kevin (Cami) Snyder, of West Jordan, Utah; daughters, Lisa Wheeler and Laura Banks, both of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Lance (Stephanie) Wheeler of Montpelier, Ohio, Adam (Brittany) Wheeler of Bryan, Kendra Wheeler, also of Bryan; Christopher (Katherine) Snyder, Jordan Snyder, Sean Snyder and Alexa Snyder, all of West Jordan, Utah; 11 great grandchildren and a sister, Marilyn Goebel, of Edgerton.

In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by his uncle, Lawrence Snyder, who was a special influence in his early life, and Riley Snyder, a great-grandson.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held this Thursday, August 7, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.