Two Fulton County Residents Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

Two Fulton County residents were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court on March 3rd, 2022 according to county prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Austin Toadvine, 26, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He stole change from an elderly person and operated their motor vehicle without their consent.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Toadvine to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution to the victim of $575, have no contact with the victim, serve 1 day in CCNO, with credit for time already served, complete an assessment with the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and successfully complete any recommended treatment, have no unsupervised contact with minors without the permission of his probation officer, and successfully complete a mental health assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Toadvine spending 6-12 months in prison for Theft, and 3-18 months in prison for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Serena D. Day, age 38, of Archbold, Ohio, pled guilty to Criminal Damaging or Endangering. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Day caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Day to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Day pay court costs including the cost of her ankle monitor; pay a fine of $100; pay restitution in the amount of $500; and successfully complete an assessment and any recommended treatment and aftercare at Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Day serving 90 days in prison.