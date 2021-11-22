Carol Nester (1936-2021)

Carol Nester was welcomed into her heavenly home on November 19, 2021. Carol was a former resident of Hillside Country Living and was under hospice care for cancer in Defiance, Ohio.

Carol is preceded in death by her late husbands, Roscoe Nester, John Andrews and William Kaczmarek, her parents, Fred and Ruth Murk, her sisters Florence Rothbart, Shirley Dittbenner and Judy Hauer and her beloved grandsons; Justin Kaczmarek and Gabe Tinker.

Carol is survived by her 7 children: Steve Kaczmarek, Linda Tinker (George), Nancy Lawson (Randy), Cathy Kmiecik (Randy), David Kaczmarek, Frank Kaczmarek (Brenda) and RJ Andrews – also her 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She will be cremated and a private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.