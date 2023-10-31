Velva Engel-Cooper (1937 – 2023)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Velva S. Engel-Cooper, age 86, of Swanton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 28, 2023 at Swanton Valley Care Center where she was a resident for the past several years.

Velva was born in Toledo on February 14, 1937 to Joseph Griner and Velva (Gillespie) Griner. Velva graduated from Springfield High School and married the late Norman Engel Sr.; together they were blessed with five children, Norman Jr., Deborah, Edward, John and Roberta.

Velva would later marry Alfred “Coop” Ivan Cooper on October 18, 2003 and he would pass on January 4, 2004.

A homemaker most of her life, she enjoyed crocheting and reading; but most of all spending quality time with her children and family.

Velva is survived by her sons, Norman (April Bumm) Engel Jr. of Paulding, Edward (Hollie) Engel of Rossford and John (Chris) Engel of Wauseon; brothers, Charlie (Doris) Griner of Maumee and Donnie Griner of Georgia; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Deborah Kellermeier in 2014 and Roberta Sue Engel in 1959 and siblings, Bussie, Orlo and Sunny.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; with a funeral service honoring Velva’s life beginning at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to SouthernCare Hospice, 6545 W. Central Ave, #103, Toledo, Ohio 43617 in her memory.