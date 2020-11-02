Vickie Cornell (1956-2020)

Vickie J. Cornell, age 64, of Edon, Ohio, died at 4:59 A.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. Mrs. Cornell was a devoted homemaker who loved anything to do with animals and crafting, enjoyed working with ceramics, and taking care of her dogs.

Vickie was also a founding member of the Rise from the Ashes domestic abuse support service in Williams County and had previously operated Skinny Little Buddy Animal Rescue.

Vickie J. Cornell was born on August 16, 1956, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Sandra (Gonter) Ingersoll I. She married Galen A. Cornell on August 20, 2005, at the family home in rural Edon, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are one son, Brent (Abby) Marks, of Columbia, South Carolina; one grandson, Howie Marks; one sister, Teresa (Matthew) Ayres, Montpelier, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Ingersoll II; and one sister, Roberta Hoffman.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Services will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor James Dykhuis officiating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, 1500 East Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109.