Victoria Echler (1971 – 2025)

Victoria (Vicki) R. Echler, 54 of Alvordton, passed away at her residence on September 30, 2025. She was born on June 13, 1971 in Salem, Ohio to Don D. and Martha K. (Stewart) Ackley.

Victoria graduated from North Central High School in 1989. She also graduated from Four County Career Center in the same year, majoring in the cosmetology program.

She enjoyed writing and watching services from Beavertown God’s Missionary Church and God’s Bible School & College. Her friends described her as always having kind and encouraging words.

Victoria is survived by four children, Ashley R. Echler of Alvordton, Jessica (Glenn) Walker of Pioneer, Tiffany J. Echler of Alvordton and Austin M. Echler of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Christopher C Walker and Willow M Walker; father Don D. Ackley of Alvordton; siblings Tammy (Steve) Grant of West Unity, Michael (Shelly) Ackley of Wauseon, Rebecca (Shawn) Ryhal of Archbold, and David (Sherry) Ackley of West Unity. She was preceded in death by her mother.

A memorial dinner will be held at the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene from 12 pm to 5 pm on October 18th. If anyone wishes to bring a passing dish it would be greatly appreciated but it is absolutely not necessary.

Interment at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Victoria can be made to the family.

