Erma Ryan (1933 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Gardening, Sewing, And Reading)

Erma M. Ryan passed away Tuesday morning, October 7, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon at the age of 92. She was born on August 27, 1933, to the late Garnet and Ines Harris. Before retiring,

Erma was a factory worker with Libbey-Owens-Ford Glass Company in Toledo for over 25 years. Some of her fondest hobbies included gardening, sewing and reading.

She is survived by her children, Jim, Kelly and Lars; eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; brother, Charles and sisters, Fran and Dolores.

There will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com