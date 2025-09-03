Victoria “Tori” Nichols (1992 – 2025)

(Graduated From Wauseon High School In 2011)

Tori Nichols, Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2025, at the age of 33, due to a suspected heart condition.

She was born August 13, 1992, in Toledo, to Steve (Jennie) Nichols of Mark Center, and Mary (Bill) Schultz of Wauseon.

Tori was a preemie who weighed only 2 pounds and 3 ounces at birth, but she was a fighter and went on to live the life that she wanted to live.

She grew up in Wauseon and graduated in 2011 from Wauseon High School. She also earned an associate degree from Owens Community College and a bachelor’s degree in special education from Bowling Green State University in 2017.

While still in college, Tori started working part-time as a job coach in the barn at Sunshine Communities in Maumee, Ohio. She greatly enjoyed working with the horses and other farm animals, as well as the individuals.

Following college graduation, she taught briefly at Pickett Academy in the Toledo Public Schools system. In the fall of 2018, she began full-time employment at Sunshine and worked in various capacities there until she accepted a position in June of 2024 with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities in Toledo as a Talent Sourcing Coordinator.

Tori was a hard worker. In addition to her day job, she picked up weekend shifts in some of the Sunshine Community homes, drove at times for Uber and Instacart, and made items to sell at local craft shows.

An extreme animal lover, Tori cared especially for her two cats, but passionately advocated for all creatures. She enjoyed attending the Fulton County Fair, going to the Toledo Zoo, playing bingo, watching her Grandpa Newman in parades with his John Deere tractors, participating in Searcy family reunions, traveling, hosting the annual Nichols’ Halloween party, and getting together with family and friends.

Despite health challenges over the years, she was active, fun-loving, and always happiest when she was “on the go!”

In addition to her parents, surviving are grandparents Wayne Newman of Archbold, and Tim (Rosie) Peter of Edgerton; stepbrother Jon (Jenny) Schultz of Wauseon, sister Becca (Alex) Fisher of Defiance, and brother Alex Nichols of Mark Center; uncles Doug (Roxy) Newman of Archbold, Jon (Rene’) Schultz of Monroe, Oregon, John (Jill) Nichols of Stryker, Kurt (Mary) Nichols of Liberty, Texas, Jeff (Christina) Nichols of Wauseon, Don (Loretta) Nichols of Norwalk, and Bobby (Avery) Nichols of Toledo; and aunts Betty (Tim) Smith of Springfield, Oregon, and Jessie (Jeff) Timbrook of Edgerton. Thirty-first cousins and many more distant cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her stepbrother Jimmy Schultz; grandparents Ruth Newman, Bob and Loretta Nichols, Josephine Taylor, and Kathy Peter; and her cousin Katie Nichols.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5 at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 6, at Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold, Ohio, with Pastor Mary Jo Bray officiating. A meal will follow.

The family prefers memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, Humane Ohio, the Toledo Zoo, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The obituary for Tori was lovingly prepared by her family.