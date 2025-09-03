Abraham Lee (2007 – 2025)

(Senior At Montpelier High School)

Abraham Lincoln Lee, age 18, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 29, 2025, at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born June 28, 2007, in Auburn, Indiana. Abe was a senior at Montpelier High School and was looking forward to graduating in May 2026.

He enjoyed cuddling with his pets, which included four guinea pigs: Bubbles, Freddie, Jellybean, and Jasmine. He also had a cat named Bandit.

Abe loved spending his time watching YouTube, looking up cooking recipes, playing games on his PlayStation and Xbox, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his mother, Jaime Scalf, and his buddy, Mark Mason, of Montpelier, and his father, Robert Lee of Indiana. He is also survived by his siblings, Devin Dockery, Benjamin Lee, and Emily Lee; Grandparents, Terry (Dawn) Scalf of Bryan, and Melissa (Hubie) Williams of Montpelier; nephew, Kamdyn Lee; aunts, Linda Baird of Butler, Indiana, Darline Mavis of St. Joe, Indiana and Emily Williams and Lucas Williams, of Montpelier, Ohio; and uncle, Andrew Scalf of Wooster, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandma, Evelyn Claxton; uncles Josh Scalf, Jason Scalf, and Quentin Williams; and maternal great-grandparents, Jack and Anna Scalf and James Hurst.

Visitation for Abe will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5. 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Ryan Carter and Pastor Scott Carlin will officiate. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Serving as Abe’s pallbearers: Terry Scalf, Mark Mason, Devin Dockery, Brian Ford, Benjamin Lee, Joe Salazar, and Merik Funk.

Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Memory of Abraham Lee. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Scalf family.