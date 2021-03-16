Virgil Frank (1945-2021)

Virgil Ray Frank, age 75, of Stryker, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his family at the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center of Defiance, Ohio. Virgil was born April 3, 1945, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Marian (Bauer) Frank.

He graduated from Stryker High School in 1963. He served in the US Army as an MP from 1965-1967 honorably serving in Vietnam. He was Baptized and Confirmed in 1969. He married Donna Marie Kahrs on June 7, 1969, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon Ohio, and she survives.

Virgil worked for Frank’s Sawmill and then retired from the Ohio Gas Company after 32 years. Virgil was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church, The American Legion Post 60, Stryker, and the Silver Kings of Yesteryear Tractor Club.

Some of Virgil’s happiest moments were playing for the Frank’s Sawmill Softball team, fishing, working on his daughters’ vehicles, playing cards (Euchre and Solo) and Aggravation, watching his grandchildren’s’ activities, and restoring Silver King Tractors.

Virgil is survived by his loving wife Donna of 51 years; daughters Sherri (Mark) Taylor of Archbold, Jody (Mark) Hulbert of Defiance, and Mandy Frank of Wapakoneta; grandchildren Bryson, Brandon and Meghan Taylor, Elizabeth (Dan) Connor and Laney Hulbert, and Madaylyn (Garrett) Short. Siblings Gale (Nancy) Frank, Mary Jane Lookup, Jill (Bill) Fackler, John Frank, and Janet (Ron) McGhee, and many nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lester Frank, and brother-in-law Bruce Lookup.

Because of the COVID 19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. Visitation for Virgil will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home,109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Friday, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1588 OH-108, Wauseon, Ohio, with the Rev. Aaron Bueltmann, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by members of the Stryker American Legion Post.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio or CHP Home Care & Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.