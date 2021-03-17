Vera Cannon (1922-2021)

Vera A. Cannon, age 98, of Hillsdale, Michigan, and formerly of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Country Living of Hillsdale. Vera had worked as a pharmacy clerk for over 30 years. She was a member of the Pharmacy Technician Association and Wayne Congregational Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping out where she could.

Vera was born on May 7, 1922, in Washington, Indiana, the daughter of Omar C. and Ester C. (Wuertz) Cannon. She is survived by her brother, Rodney (Sue) Cannon, of Plymouth, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Cannon; and sisters, Nina Schneider and Mary Joan Joice.

Graveside funeral services will be scheduled at Edon Cemetery later in the spring.