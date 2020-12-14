Virginia Lautermilch (1928-2020)

Virginia Alta Lautermilch, age 92, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed into eternal life on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, where she had been a resident for a short while.

Virginia was born on June 5, 1928, graduated from Montpelier High School, and married her childhood sweetheart, Louis, on her eighteenth birthday when he returned from the navy. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2005.

Virginia owned and operated, with Louis at her side, an income tax office, Shock and Lautermilch, for 40 years, located on the family farm in Michigan near Pioneer, Ohio. For many years, on April 16 they would hang a sign on the door and “hit the road” hauling camping trailers all over the United States, especially to Florida to see their daughter.

They also enjoyed camping with their grandchildren, Louis’s brothers and sisters-in-law, and longtime friends. Virginia was also the best daughter anyone could ask for, respecting and taking care of her parents, Aaron and Zelma Brown, setting up a home on the farm so they could take care of “Mama” after “Papa” passed away in 1966.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, Sarah Hutchison, of Wildwood, Florida; four grandchildren, Dawn (Lonnie) Sumner, Doug (Kimberly) Stout, Diane (Shawn) Keesecker, and Jesse (Jennifer) Domire; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Louis; daughter, Janice Domire in 1990; grandson, Logan Keesecker in 2019; four bothers, Arthur, Carl, Dick and Wayne Brown; and three sisters, Maxine Knepper, Estelene Mauk and Bernice Wasnich.

In accordance with Virginia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A private graveside service will be held at Baker’s Cemetery near Camden, Michigan, at a later time. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Evergreen Healthcare Center and Hospice Care staff for helping make their mom’s final days as comfortable as possible.

Mom was certainly a role model in her kindness and in her faith and trust in God. We take comfort in knowing she is with Jesus and will once again see our loved ones without all this pain. Rest in peace, Mom, and enjoy your new wonderful, eternal home. For in only a short time, we, too, will join you!

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Heartland Hospice.