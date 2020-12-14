James Bowsher (1956-2020)

James D. Bowsher, age 64, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:20 P.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Jim was employed by Stark Truss for many years as a dispatcher and later drove truck for Chambers Leasing, which became Venture Express, until his retirement.

He served on the Edgerton Fire Department, retiring after thirty-eight years of service with the rank of Captain, and also drove for Medic-1 for many years. He was a former member of Butler Eagles, enjoyed karaoke, was an avid Beatles fan, and was a collector of fire department memorabilia.

Jim also enjoyed riding around town in his golf cart with his dog, Patches, on his lap and his wife at his side.

James D. Bowsher was born on November 16, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Howard W. and Mary E. (Coglan) Bowsher. He married Paula R. Kurtz on June 30, 1979, in Edgerton, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers, Robert L. (Jane) Bowsher, of Edgerton, and Paul (April) Bowsher, of Butler, Indiana, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Susan Bowsher; one sister, Jan Stephenson.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Life Changing Church, Edgerton, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Fire Department.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

