Virginia Whitmire (1920-2020)

Virginia R. Whitmire, age 99, of Tampa, Florida and longtime resident of Delta, passed away August 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Hospice Care in Tampa, Florida. Virginia was born in Delta on August 28, 1920, to Mont V. Wiley and Florence (Harding) Wiley.

She was a 1938 graduate of Delta High School. She proudly worked at Champion Spark Plug during WWII producing spark plugs for Army Air Corps aircraft while her husband, Earl, was flying combat missions on B-24 bombers.

On October 9, 1943, Virginia married Earl. L. Whitmire who preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wiley, daughter-in-law Erna Whitmire, and nephew Lamont Wiley.

Virginia was a long-time member of the American Legion #373 Auxiliary, the Eastern Star for over 70 years, the Aetna Grange, and a member of Delta United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, and assisted with church events. Virginia was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Beverly (David) Seeburger of Adrian, MI, Kenneth E. Whitmire of Tampa, FL and Dennis Dean (Sue) Whitmire of Perrysburg, OH, 8 grandchildren: Shelley (Earl) Reeves, Brenda (Matt) Rupp, Henry Pieplow, Stephanie (Joe) Keslar, Kimberly (Craig) Milburn, Christopher (Kelly) Whitmire, Heather Whitmire, and Dean (Mandy) Whitmire and 15 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Adam, Kate, Lucy, Alex, Cari, Luke, Ben, Caroline, Emily, William, Abigail, Layne, Nolan, and Audrey and extended family: Joseph Baugh.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. A private funeral service honoring Virginia’s life will be held at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service preceding. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

