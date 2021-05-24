Virginia Wyse (1938-2021)

Virginia June Wyse, was born on June 1, 1938 to Richard J. and Helen M. (Burkholder) Leininger, and went to her heavenly home on May 22, 2021. Upon graduating Archbold High School, she became a bank teller and for nearly 50 years she served the community with her contagious smile and outstanding customer care.

She left an imprint on many customers over the years, one of those being Marlin Wyse, whom she met at the bank early in her career and later married on Nov. 28, 1957. In 2003 she retired from the bank, but not one to sit still, she enjoyed catering at Founders Hall events in her evenings for many years.

She had many skills, and the commonality was that all of those skills were backed with love and service to others. She was involved in her church, (Archbold Evangelical Church) and cleaned part time there.

She served in ladies aid, sewing MCC kits, was a door greeter, as well as making food for church events. On Sunday mornings, you could always find her seated all the way down the aisle, front and center.

She loved the community of Archbold, but nothing compared to the legacy of love that can be found within her family. Nearly daily you could find her biking through town, and if you happened to be out, she’d stop to visit. Whenever possible, she had many of her family members tagging along. It was one of her favorite things to do and from the youngest to the oldest family member, no one would turn down a good bike ride with her.

No matter the occasion, big or small, Virginia always wanted to get the family together and nothing called them together quicker than her homemade ice cream, warm chocolate chip cookies, and fruit tapioca. She loved to be surrounded by good food, her family and games (it wouldn’t be complete if it wasn’t a game night).

If she wasn’t at the ball diamonds, basketball courts, volleyball tournaments, Bible quiz, or the golf course cheering for her grandkids she was competing at card games with family and friends. Her spunky personality and competitive drive won her many games of Skip-bo!

She loved her family so well and always taught the value of that special relationship and memory making together. As summer would come, she would always lead the pursuit of some of the best Wyse Family Vacations.

She was courageous, and always ready for a good time on vacations. She rode some of the biggest rollercoasters at the age of 70, ziplined through the treetops, and even raced up the big Silver Lake Sand Dunes. She never wanted to miss a good time!

Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Marlin J. Wyse, sister Pauline Clark, and brother Dale Leininger. She is survived by her four children: Les “Wizard” (Sherry) Wyse, Larry (Rita) Wyse, Linda (Keith) Rupp, and Lisa (Rod) Cheney; thirteen grandkids, Rochelle (David) Borcherdt, Shannon (Brannon) Wurster, Allison Wyse, Joel Wyse, Reba Wyse, Mindy (Alex) Armstrong, Eric (Lindsay) Rupp, Lyndsey Rupp, Trevor Rupp, Noah Cheney, Marli Cheney, Ty (Alex) Cheney, Kayla (Jeremy) Cornett,and thirteen great-grandkids; one sister, Fern Hedman, and one brother, John Jay Leininger.

Visitation for Virginia will be held from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Archbold Evangelical Church, where a celebration of her life will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. Private family burial will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Miracle Camp, 25281 80th Ave, Lawton, MI 49065.

