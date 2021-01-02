Walter Nihart (1946-2020)

Walter Keith Nihart, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in his home. Mr. Nihart was a 1964 graduate and class valedictorian of Edgerton High School. He was a member of the first wrestling team at Edgerton High School.

He then graduated from Adrian College, where he was a member of the wrestling team. Following graduation, he worked at Kroger in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and also taught junior high school math in Edgerton for a number of years. He retired from Kroger with forty years of service and returned to Edgerton to be around family.

At one time he was an avid Detroit Tigers fan; however, his brothers helped him see that the right team to support was for him to join the family in cheering on the Cleveland Indians. He never missed a game, whether on TV or radio.

He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds on TV. Keith enjoyed his family and talked to his brothers daily and kept up on the sporting events of his nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces.

Walter Keith Nihart was born on December 18, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of John D. and Pauline R. (Miller) Nihart.

Survivors include his three brothers, Duane (Sharon) Nihart, of Edgerton, Lee (Jill) Nihart, of Bryan, Ohio, and John (Karen) Nihart, of Edgerton, and numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death his by parents and a sister, Jodi Nihart.

Private grave side services will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.