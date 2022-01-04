Wanda Coil (1928-2021)

Facebook

Wanda L. Coil, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio. Her family was at her side.

Wanda L. Coil was born on Sept. 14, 1928, in Allen County, Amanda Township, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob N. and Vera E. (Moorman) Thompson.

She married Clifford C. Coil on Oct. 19, 1947, in Weston, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2006.

Wanda lived the majority of her life in Edgerton, Ohio. She was active at the Emanuel United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women, MYF leader and the Choir. She was a camp counselor at Lakeside for many years and later became Dean of Women.

Throughout the years she had worked at Salter Pharmacy in Edgerton, and Burns Chiropractic in Edon, Ohio, and later became a licensed real estate agent member of the Ohio Realtors Association. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Beth (Larry) Sanders, of Edgerton; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Coil, Gotha, Florida; one grandson, Ryan (Carrie) Sanders, of Angola, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Ethan and Isaac Sanders, Angola, Indiana, and Ava Machin, Florida; a sister-in-law, Judy Thompson, of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Terry Coil; a granddaughter, Joely Coil; one brother, Roger Thompson; and one sister, JoAnn Morgan.

Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, a private family service will be held, with interment in Hartford Cemetery, Spencerville, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Preferred memorials are to Emanuel United Methodist Church, Edgerton, Ohio or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.